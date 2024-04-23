Mostly Cloudy 60°

Craig Small Glasgow Middle School Arrest

A 44-year-old middle school guidance counselor has been charged with assault after headbutting an 11-year-old student in Fairfax County, police said.

Glasgow Middle School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
The Glasgow Middle School student called Lorton's Craig Small a "derogative" name on Tuesday, April 16, county police said. Small proceeded to "headbutt" the boy and carry him out of the cafeteria, police said.

Detectives obtained a warrant for misdemeanor assault and battery for Small. No mugshot is available due to summons releasable warrant. Small has been a school counselor at Glasgow Middle School since August of 2021.

Anyone with information about this case, or others possibly related, is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option “4”. 

