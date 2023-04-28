Light Rain Fog/Mist 53°

SHARE

Restaurant Fight Takes Ugly Turn In Fairfax County, Stabbing Suspect Captured

A 59-year-old Fairfax County man was arrested in a restaurant stabbing, authorities announced.

Jose Reyes
Jose Reyes Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Jose Reyes apparently stabbed his victim in the upper body when they began fighting at Casa Blanca Restaurant on Hechinger Drive in Springfield around 2 a.m. Friday, April 28, county police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Meanwhile, officers took Reyes into custody and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding. He was released on bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. 

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for someone to follow up with you.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE