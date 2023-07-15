Possible Explosive Device Found To Be Inert In Fairfax County, Police Say

Members of the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 12800 block of Point Pleasant Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, where there were repots of a possible explosive behind an area home.

Police say that officers were able to determine that the device was inactive, and reported that there is no active threat to the community.

Residents had been advised to avoid the area during the investigation by the department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit while they investigated, but the scene has since been cleared.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.