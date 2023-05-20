Police ID Springfield Motorcyclist, 46, Killed In Crash

Samuel Gensel, of Springfield, was heading north on Hoos Road on a 2001 Harley Davidson when he failed to navigate a curve and veered off the roadway just before 5 p.m., police said.

The crash happened near the Crosspointe Glen Way intersection, ejecting Gensel, police said. Gensel was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives continue to investigate to determine whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.