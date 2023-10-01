Police ID Body Found In Tent At Burke Lake Park Campsite, Person Of Interest Sought: Cops

Rami El Sayed was identified as a person of interest after 40-year-old Cara Abbruscato was found dead in a makeshift tent at Burke Lake Park on Ox Road on Saturday, Sept. 30, county police said.

Abbruscato, 40, had suffered trauma to her upper body. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced her deceased on the scene.

Police in early September said a woman with the same name had gone missing.

Anyone with information in Abbruscato's death can call FCPD's Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE.

