Video Released Of Suspect Vehicle In DC Police Investigation Into Armed Assault

D.C. police have released a video of a suspect vehicle amidst there investigation into an armed assault.

At around 1:30 a.m. on July 28, police found a man in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, suffering apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Law enforcement released the nearby surveillance footage that shows the suspect's vehicle in the hopes that someone has any information on the suspect's identity.

Anyone with information is eligible for a $10,000 reward and should call police at 202-727-9099.

