Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Video Released Of Suspect Vehicle In DC Police Investigation Into Armed Assault

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Suspect Vehicle
Suspect Vehicle Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department via YouTube

D.C. police have released a video of a suspect vehicle amidst there investigation into an armed assault. 

At around 1:30 a.m. on July 28, police found a man in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, suffering apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Law enforcement released the nearby surveillance footage that shows the suspect's vehicle in the hopes that someone has any information on the suspect's identity.

 Anyone with information is eligible for a $10,000 reward and should call police at 202-727-9099. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.