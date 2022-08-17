Teen Charged With Murder Of 45-Year-Old Man In DC

A D.C. teen was arrested for the murder of a 45-year-old man in June, officials said.

On June 25, just before 5 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue where they found 45-year-old Jason Ford, with a gunshot wound and showing no signs of life, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On August 15, members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 19-year-old Nelson Davis, police reported.

Davis was charged with second degree murder while armed, authorities said.

