Teen Charged With DC Shooting That Left Two Minors Hospitalized: Police

A teen suspect has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting a pair of minors during an altercation in Northeast Washington, DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, police said that the suspect teen - whose name has not been released - was engaged in an incident with two others in the 1000 block of 45th Street.

During that dispute, it is alleged that the 15-year-old shooting suspect discharged a handgun and struck two juvenile victims before fleeing the area, police said.

Both minors were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation by MPD led police to identify the teen as a shooting suspect.

The teen was apprehended in Northeast DC and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the department.

