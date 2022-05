Fairfax County Police were on the scene where two people were found dead at a home in Fairfax, the department said on Twitter.

Police reported in the incident happened in the 10400 block of Stallworth Ct in Fairfax in the late afternoon of Saturday, May 14.

Initial investigation suggests it was a domestic-related incident, police added. They said there is no threat to the public. No other information has been released.

