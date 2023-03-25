Suspect In Custody After Fairfax County Manhunt Following Fatal Shooting: Police

A suspect was apprehended after a man was shot and killed inside a Fairfax County apartment on Saturday morning.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department led a manhunt for a man who shot and killed an acquaintance shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 in the 10400 block of Viera Lane near Chain Bridge Road, officials said.

According to Fairfax Police Lt. James Curry, on Saturday morning, the agency received a call from a family member inside the second-level apartment after gunshots rang out, leaving one man with wounds to his upper body.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday morning.

The suspect - who is known to the victim, but is not believed to be a family member - fled from the scene and was able to evade officers following the shooting as they canvassed the area.

It is unclear whether or not a weapon has been located, though Curry noted that investigators are waiting on a search warrant at the scene of the fatal shooting that could provide new evidence.

“I have a message to the man involved,” Curry said at the launch of the manhunt. “You know you’re responsible. Turn yourself in and give us your side of the story. Turn yourself in. Respond to a district station and end this peacefully.”

The suspect is described as being a Hispanic man in his 20s, who was last seen running with long black hair, a black jacket, and black jeans.

“This does not to appear to be a random act,” Curry added. “They were known to each other but the circumstances are unclear. We’ll get a better picture once we can find him and conduct interviews, but there’s no doubt detectives and officers will quickly locate him.”

More information is expected to be released on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

