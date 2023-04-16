Stubborn Motel Guest Finds New Accommodations In County Jail After VA Pursuit: Police

A motel guest who got a little too comfy come time to leave had help from authorities finding new accommodations — these at the regional jail.

Police were called to the Motel 6 on Warrenton Road on reports that a man later identified as Terry Palmer, 24, of Stafford, was refusing to leave come 11 a.m. checkout on Saturday, April 15, county police said.

Palmer, who was still at the hotel at 12:20 p.m. when police arrived, had been wanted out of Fredericksburg for a felony probation violation, police said. Palmer told deputies his mother was on the way to pick him up, but deputies explained they would be transporting him.

As Stafford deputies tried to detain Palmer, he bolted from the scene, fleeing across Warrenton Road and into the dense wooded area behind the Red Roof Inn, authorities said Deputies established a perimeter and attempted a K-9 track as a torrential rain storm soaked the area.

Deputies were armed with a description of the vehicle Palmer’s mother drives and approximately an hour later found the vehicle near the scene. First Sergeant J.J. Kreider conducted a traffic stop, and Palmer was in the vehicle. He was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Palmer was served the outstanding warrant and additionally charged with fleeing from law enforcement. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

