Smooth, Calm Smash-Grab Jewelry Store Robber Wanted For Midday Heist In Springfield (VIDEO)

Police investigators in Virginia have identified and charged a brazen smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery suspect who was caught on camera in the act as he targeted a Fairfax County business in broad daylight earlier this year.

Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland, has been identified as one of the armed robbers who robbed robbed Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. on Backlick Road in Springfield in September and is now wanted on multiple charges.

Specifically, a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department said that Marable is now wanted for:

Commercial robbery;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police say that on the day of the jewelry store heist, Marable was let into the business under the guise of shopping for jewelry.

However, in a video released by police (see above), he can be seen brandishing a handgun and instructing store employees to let a second suspect inside. The two then used hammers to destroy display cases and fled the scene in a black Lexus SUV equipped with stolen license plates.

Anyone with information regarding Marable or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau by calling (703) 246-7800 and choosing option “3.”

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

