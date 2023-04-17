Shooting Near Fairfax County Apartments Leaves Victim Seriously Injured (DEVELOPING)

Shooting suspects are at large after at least one person was injured during an incident on Monday afternoon in Fairfax County.

Officers from the Fairfax Police Department were called to the area of Bellview Drive and Glen Carlin Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17 in Bailey's Crossroads to investigate a reported shooting that left one with serious injuries.

Upon arrival, police found one man with multiple gunshot wounds who was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries after two men fled the area on foot.

Police say that two men were spotted fleeing the scene after leaving their victims with possibly life-threatening injuries, though no additional information was initially provided at the outset of the investigation.

Officials say that this does not appear to be a random act, and local residents have been advised to avoid the area during the investigation.

Initial reports coming in stated that a person was shot in the leg, and a nearby crowd became unruly as police arrived. A weapon was also reportedly recovered near the scene of the shooting.

No identifying information regarding the two suspects has been released by police investigators.

More details are expected to be released by investigators as they continue to search for the men.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.