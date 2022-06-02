Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: PA Corrections Lieutenant, Mom Found Dead In Woods, Husband Killed By Police In VA: Authorities
Police & Fire

Police Identify Man Whose Body Was Found In Fairfax Woods

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
The Springs Apartments in Reston
The Springs Apartments in Reston Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police have identified the man whose body was found in a wooded area in Fairfax County earlier this week. They've also determined that someone killed him. 

Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez, 27, of Reston, was found on Tuesday, May 31, by a woman walking her dog behind the Springs Apartments at 4 a.m., Fairfax County police said. 

Sanchez had a trauma to his upper body, but police didn't detail the wounds. 

A medical examiner completed an autopsy on Wednesday, June 1, and ruled his death a homicide. Investigators believe he was likely killed overnight. 

Fairfax County detectives are working through the evidence and security video to determine how he died. 

Anyone with information can contact Fairfax County Police's major crimes bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-411-8477. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.