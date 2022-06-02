Police Identify Man Whose Body Was Found In Fairfax Woods

Police have identified the man whose body was found in a wooded area in Fairfax County earlier this week. They've also determined that someone killed him.

Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez, 27, of Reston, was found on Tuesday, May 31, by a woman walking her dog behind the Springs Apartments at 4 a.m., Fairfax County police said.

Sanchez had a trauma to his upper body, but police didn't detail the wounds.

A medical examiner completed an autopsy on Wednesday, June 1, and ruled his death a homicide. Investigators believe he was likely killed overnight.

Fairfax County detectives are working through the evidence and security video to determine how he died.

Anyone with information can contact Fairfax County Police's major crimes bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-411-8477.

