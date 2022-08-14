Police ID Man Who Shot Himself Driving Into US Capitol Barricade, Potentially Set Car Fire

Police investigators have identified the suspect who shot himself after crashing his car into a US Capitol barricade before possibly setting his vehicle on fire early on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Delaware resident Richard A. York III, 29, has been identified as the suspect who drove his vehicle into the barricade shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning near the intersection of East Capitol Street and Second Street, according to US Capitol Police.

While York was getting out of the car, investigators noted that it became engulfed in flames, which reportedly were potentially set intentionally.

Police said that “it is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex.”

After crashing, it is alleged that York fired several shots into the air on East Capitol Street, drawing the attention of US Capitol Police officers, who responded to the area and were approaching him when he shot himself.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” according to a police spokesperson. “(Their) investigators are looking into (York’s) background.”

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.

