Paramedics Treat One For Burns Suffered During Afternoon House Fire In Vienna (DEVELOPING)

At least one person suffered burns when a blaze broke out inside a Fairfax County home on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Fairfax County Fire/Rescue units were called to the 1700 block of Fox Run Court in Vienna, where there was a reported fire that broke out.

According to a report, first responders were met at the scene with “heavy fire showing” on multiple sides of the two-story family home.

Officials said that all occupants were able to evacuate from the residence, though paramedics were treating one burn victim as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

It is unclear what caused the fire to break out.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

