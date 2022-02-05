Man Shoots His Roommate In Virginia, Police Say

A Virginia man accused of shooting his roommate over the weekend was arrested on various charges, authorities said.

Jason Miller, 39, shot his roommate at 4200 B Broad Hill Drive around 1 a.m. Friday, April 29, according to the Henrico County Police Department.

The Henrico County Police and Fire Departments responded to the call and found an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Miller was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of the malicious wounding, according to Henrico County Police.

