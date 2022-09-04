Knife-Wielding Man Attempts To Abduct Woman In Fairfax County: Police

Authorities are on high alert after there was a new incident involving a man attempting to abduct a woman in Virginia.

Police said that officers were at the scene at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, where there was a reported attempted abduction in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.

It is alleged that a knife-wielding man grabbed a woman, who was able to escape and break free, before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was described as being Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-7 with a medium build. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a blue and white shirt, officials said.

No other information was initially provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident has been advised to call 911 immediately, according to investigators.

