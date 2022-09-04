Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Knife-Wielding Man Attempts To Abduct Woman In Fairfax County: Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The woman was approached in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church
The woman was approached in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Authorities are on high alert after there was a new incident involving a man attempting to abduct a woman in Virginia.

Police said that officers were at the scene at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, where there was a reported attempted abduction in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.

It is alleged that a knife-wielding man grabbed a woman, who was able to escape and break free, before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was described as being Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-7 with a medium build. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a blue and white shirt, officials said.

No other information was initially provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident has been advised to call 911 immediately, according to investigators. 

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.