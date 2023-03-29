Instagram Users Plead With Believed Richmond Highway Barricade Suspect

Instagram users believe they have found the account of the woman who was entering her 26th hour of the Richmond Highway standoff.

Identified only in the bio as Britt, the woman published two posts on the now privatized account on Wednesday, March 29 — each racking up dozens of comments from strangers and loved ones alike begging her to end the standoff peacefully.

"I live in the area and I am very worried for you," one Instagram user writes. "Demand an attorney if you haven’t already to negotiate a peaceful release. This doesn’t need to end in tragedy, you have a legal right to tell your side of the story and defend yourself.

"Look at how many people care about you in this comment thread. Your life is worth living!"

"We believe you girl!" another said. "Just get out of the vehicle and let your lawyers to work this out for you."

In one post, she denies kidnapping a person who she says got in her car willingly. The other post appears to be a video of another woman speaking.

The standoff began unfolding around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 when Fairfax County police between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue.

