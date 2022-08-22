Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police

A sexual assault suspect is at large in Virginia after allegedly abusing his sleeping victim while armed with a knife in her apartment, according to police officials.

An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department in Reston as they continue to investigate an alleged assault on Sunday, Aug. 21 in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane.

Officers were called to an apartment at around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday night, where there was a report of a woman who was sexually assaulted.

The victim was asleep and awoke to a man standing inside her apartment, police said.

He then allegedly threatened the woman with what appeared to be a knife and sexually assaulted her.

A suspect was described as a Black man of an unknown age who was approximately 5-foot-6 with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, mask, and gloves.

Police said that the victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police in Fairfax employed extra patrol and K9 units while canvassing the area for the suspect, though he was not located.

“Our detectives have been working nonstop on this case,” Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics said.

“We’ve developed and are actively following up on several promising leads. I have the utmost confidence the suspect will be identified soon and we will do everything we can to hold him accountable for this heinous crime.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Fairfax County Police Department by calling (703) 246-7800 or tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

