Gas-Fueled Early Morning Fairfax County Fire Causes $2M+ In Damage (VIDEO)

Several Fairfax County businesses were damaged in a fast-moving, gas-fueled fire that caused millions of dollars in damages.

Early on Sunday, March 12, first responders were called to a two-alarm fire in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike, when a blaze was reported in the area, sending smoke and flames billowing throughout the area that could reportedly be seen for miles.

On Monday, March 13, officials provided an update, advising that the fire caused an estimated $2,223,760 in damage, though remarkably, no injuries were reported.

In total, four businesses were damaged.

The fire and subsequent investigation led to an hours-long closure on Columbia Pike, which was reopened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

It remains under investigation. It is unclear what caused the massive blaze.

