Food Delivery Bicyclist Run Down By Aggressive Driver In DC

A food delivery driver in Washington, DC is asking for the public's support with medical bills following an incident where a driver chased her down after she accidentally touched his car, reports NBC Washington.

Cyclist Nicole Van Dyke was assaulted by the driver after she reportedly hit his vehicle when he blocked her right-of-way in a busy D.C. intersection. Dashcam video shows the driver turning around in the middle of the intersection to chase down Van Dyke, eventually getting out of his car to punch her, the outlet continues.

Van Dyke's head hit a railing, and she was able to escape the scene and continue the food delivery. After the delivery, she decided to go get checked out at an emergency room where she was told she had a fractured tooth socket and has since developed an infection. Van Dyke subsequently created a GoFundMe where she is asking for the public's support with medical expenses as she is uninsured and may require a root canal or extraction to fix her tooth. Police are still on the lookout for the driver involved in the incident. To read the full story by NBC Washington, click here. To access Van Dyke's GoFundMe, click here.

