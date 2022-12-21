Family Of Fallen Fairfax County Hero Gets House Paid Off For Christmas

Christmas has come early for the family of veteran Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Frederick "Butch" Henry Cameron, Jr. who died from COVID-19 complications during the pandemic.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that as part of its "Season of Hope," it will be paying off the outstanding mortgage on his family's home after he died following 16 years of serving the community with the sheriff’s office.

Cameron died on Jan. 12, 2021, after contracting COVID-19 while in the line of duty.

Officials say that “he began his 16-year career with the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2005 to help his community."

He is survived by his wife Michelle and two young children, Chuckie and Adrianna.

At the time of his death, Cameron had been assigned to the Facilities and Services Section of the sheriff's office for four years and was tasked with the cleanliness of the Adult Detention Center.

"While the remarkable cleanliness of the facility has been well documented by accrediting organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more crucial," Fairfax County officials said following his death.

"Butch helped lead the response team that sanitized and sterilized high-use and COVID-infected areas and ensured high-touch areas were wiped down daily for the protection of inmates and staff."

Cameron was also a Board member of the Virginia Division of Law Enforcement United, and was a key figure in the annual Road to Hope Memorial Bicycle Ride from Chesapeake to Washington, DC.

"Butch was a dedicated fan of Washington football, baseball, and hockey through seasons good and bad," officials added. "He was a long-time season ticket holder for the Washington Football Team and especially enjoyed taking his mother to games.

"Known for stepping up whenever and wherever he was needed, Butch was thoughtful and giving," they continued. "He was an out-of-the-box thinker who would often share innovative solutions to challenging issues."

Cameron is the second first responder in the DMV area to benefit from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation after Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Lt. Nathan “Nate” Flynn was also honored by the organization after he died in 2018 battling a house fire.

“This holiday season, we honor those families who have sacrificed so much for all of us,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller stated.

“To the families who are still grieving the recent loss of a loved one and to those who are enduring another year with an empty seat at the table, Tunnel to Towers is honored to celebrate your loved one’s service and ensure that you and your family can stay in your home forever.”

Each year, Tunnel to Towers’ Season of Hope, “celebrates the holiday season by lifting the financial burden of a mortgage from the families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans around the country.”

