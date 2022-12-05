Tunnel To Towers Paying Off Home Mortgage For Family Of Fallen Howard County Firefighter

The holiday season got off to an unexpected and hopeful start for the family of a Maryland firefighter who died in the line of duty battling a blaze.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it will be paying the full mortgage on the home of Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Lt. Nathan “Nate” Flynn as part of its annual Season of Hope Campaign.

Flynn was battling a house fire in Clarksville on July 23, 2018, when the floor collapsed out from under him, trapping him in the basement of the home, officials said. He was pulled out of the wreckage and transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 13-year veteran of the department, Flynn was a member of the Special Operations team assigned to Station 10. He was posthumously promoted to lieutenant at the agency following his death.

He left behind his wife, Celeste, and the couple’s five children.

“Tunnel to Towers has ensured that his family can celebrate this holiday and every holiday in the home they shared without the burden of a mortgage,” officials said, noting that by the end of the year, Tunnel to Towers will have delivered more than 200 mortgage-free homes across the country to fallen heroes.

Each year, Tunnel to Towers’ Season of Hope, “celebrates the holiday season by lifting the financial burden of a mortgage from the families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans around the country.”

“This holiday season, we honor those families who have sacrificed so much for all of us,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said.

“To the families who are still grieving the recent loss of a loved one and to those who are enduring another year with an empty seat at the table, Tunnel to Towers is honored to celebrate your loved one’s service and ensure that you and your family can stay in your home forever.”

