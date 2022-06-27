63-Year-Old Woman Assaulted At A Fairfax County Bus Stop Dies Days Later: Police

An Alexandria woman who was attacked at a Fairfax County bus stop earlier this month has died, police said.

Michelle Huntley, 63, died on Friday, June 24, more than a week after someone assaulted her on June 17, Fairfax County police said. A passerby saw her lying at a bus stop in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway with a severe wound to her upper body, investigators said. Responders rushed her to a nearby hospital where she remained until her death.

Police say they have canvassed the area and spoken with several people, and gone over hours of surveillance footage in the hopes of catching Huntley's killer. Investigators believe she was beaten to death, but the medical examiner will complete an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

Fairfax County detectives ask anyone with information in the case to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.

