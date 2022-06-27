Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

63-Year-Old Woman Assaulted At A Fairfax County Bus Stop Dies Days Later: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Fairfax County Police Department
Fairfax County Police Department Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)

An Alexandria woman who was attacked at a Fairfax County bus stop earlier this month has died, police said. 

Michelle Huntley, 63, died on Friday, June 24, more than a week after someone assaulted her on June 17, Fairfax County police said. A passerby saw her lying at a bus stop in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway with a severe wound to her upper body, investigators said. Responders rushed her to a nearby hospital where she remained until her death. 

Police say they have canvassed the area and spoken with several people, and gone over hours of surveillance footage in the hopes of catching Huntley's killer. Investigators believe she was beaten to death, but the medical examiner will complete an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said. 

Fairfax County detectives ask anyone with information in the case to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.