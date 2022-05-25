54-Year-Old Woman Killed In Fairfax County Crash: Police

Police say alcohol and speed were likely factors in an early morning wreck in Falls Church that killed a 54-year-old woman and sent two others to the hospital.

The wreck happened after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, when a Honda Accord T-boned a Jetta waiting to make a left onto Skyline Plaza from S. George Mason Drive, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

Gladis Suyapa Deras, 54, of Falls Church, who was a passenger in the Jetta, died at the scene. Responders rushed the driver to the hospital, but his injuries were not considered life threatening.

The driver and passenger in the Accord got out of their wrecked car and ran away, police said. K9 officers tracked them down not far from the crash site. One of the men was drunk, but it's unclear if he was driving, police said. Police rushed the other man to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating, but they say they believe speed and alcohol likely played a role in the wreck. They will turn over their findings to Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney who will determine if charges are warranted in this case.

Anyone with information about this wreck should contact the Fairfax County police crash reconstruction unit at 703-280-0543. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-411-8477.

