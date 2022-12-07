26-Year-Old Homeless Man Attacked 2 Fairfax Store Clerks During Robberies: Police

Police in Fairfax County say a 26-year-old homeless man attacked two store clerks over the weekend in separate robberies.

Harley Pratt faces several charges related to the incidents at two Fairfax convenience stores, Fairfax City police said.

The first robbery happened at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at a 7-Eleven store on Fairfax Boulevard. Pratt walked into the store, wrapped his arms around the cashier's neck, and demanded cash, police said. The employee obliged, and Pratt escaped with a fistful of money, officers added.

That money didn't last him long as police say Pratt attempted to rob the Sunoco at 9626 Fairfax Boulevard the next day at 3:30 p.m. He entered the store, punched the clerk several times, and demanded they open the register, police said. For some reason, the clerk could not get it open. Pratt ran out of the store empty-handed.

Officers found Pratt minutes later near the convenience store, police said.

Officials charged him with robbery, wearing a mask to conceal his identity, attempted robbery, and malicious wounding, police said. He was being held at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center without bond, officials said.

His next court appearance is set for Sept. 9.

