The unidentified person was in the shoulder of the westbound lanes near Exit 176 when they were struck just before 3:40 a.m., Virginia State Police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Charges are pending.

