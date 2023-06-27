Overdose Leaves One Child Dead, Another Hospitalized In Fairfax County: Police

The juveniles were found unconscious and foaming a the mouth inside of a car on the 5700 block of Columbia Pike in Falls Church on Sunday, June 25 around 7:20 p.m., county police said.

Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures by administering multiple doses of Narcan and performing CPR. Both juveniles were taken to local hospitals, where one juvenile was pronounced dead. The other juvenile remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this overdose to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 5.

If you feel you may have overdosed or are concerned someone around you has, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Fairfax County Police Department personnel carry Narcan and are trained in its use.

