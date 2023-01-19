Dancer Found Dead In DC Was Working Toward Food Truck Launch

A man who brightened the lives of those around him with his physics-defying dance moves and scrumptious vegan food had high hopes for his future before he was found dead on New Year's Day in Washington, DC at the age of 27.

The DMV community is rallying around the friends and family of Sharquez Hill - also known as “BackpackShark” to some - who went missing on the last day of 2022 and was found dead the following day after his life was cut short.

In response to his death, a GoFundMe campaign was set up on behalf of Hill’s family, which quickly garnered the support of well-wishers, raising thousands of dollars to help celebrate the man’s life.

“He leaves behind his parents, siblings, family, and friends who loved him dearly and are devastated by this loss,” organizers of the fundraiser said. “Shark’s light was so bright that it brought out an immeasurable amount of light into all he encountered.”

According to his family, Shark - who made a name for himself on social media through videos of his mind-boggling moves - was on his way toward owning his own vegan food truck and restaurant, something that had become a passion for him.

“He was only 27 years old with his whole life ahead of him,” they posted. “Cooking was his passion. He loved preparing vegan meals for his family and friends. Shark was working towards owning his vegan food truck and restaurant.”

In the GoFundMe, organizers also dropped an inspiring quote that was attributed to Hill.

“My star shines bright like a diamond! My light the sun brightens any room I step in! Watch me, love me, embrace me.”

Anyone with interest in donating to the GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Sharquez “Backpack Shark” Hill can do so here.

