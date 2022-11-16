Virginia Daughter Recalls Horrific Crash That Left Mom With Broken Skull, Sternum In Fairfax

A Virginia woman says she is seeking justice after a horrific hit-and-run crash that will possibly leave her mom with permanent brain damage.

Cyntia Morales was walking her two dogs on the sidewalk at Wheatstone Drive and Gainsborough Drive when a 2017 Honda Accord driven by 27-year-old Travis Hicks traveled through the intersection and hit them around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Hicks, of Fairfax, then drove off and crashed into a community pool area, leaving the 53-year-old woman and her pets fighting for their lives.

Morales was rushed to a local hospital, where she was being treated for several broken ribs and skull fractures, a broken sternum, and cuts on the back of her head, her daughter, Adriana Pacheco, wrote on a GoFundMe.

"The most concerning and why she is in critical condition is that the skull fractures may cause some permanent brain damage," the fundraiser reads. "We won't fully know the extent of the brain damage for the first seven days."

Unfortunately, one of the woman's dogs did not make it, police said.

Meanwhile, Pacheco launched the GoFundMe for those who wished to help with medical and legal expenses.

"We will be seeking justice," she wrote on fundraiser. "My mom is incredibly caring, loving, and a strong woman. We are here with her as she is fighting through her recovery at this time."

The GoFundMe had raised more than $27,000 as of Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Hicks was eventually arrested near the scene and charged with felony hit-and-run, authorities said.

