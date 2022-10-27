Hit-Run Driver Strikes Woman, Dogs Out For Walk In Virginia, Killing One, Police Say

A dog was killed and a 53-year-old woman was seriously injured when both were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Virginia, authorities said.

The woman and her two dogs were walking on the sidewalk at Wheatstone Drive and Gainsborough Drive when a 2017 Honda Accord driven by 27-year-old Travis Hicks traveled through the intersection and hit them around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition as of Thursday, Oct. 27, police said. Unfortunately, one of her dogs was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the impact, the Fairfax driver "continued forward into the community pool area causing extensive property damage," police said.

"Hicks exited the community area in his vehicle, passing the victim, and was located in a nearby parking lot with the assistance of community members," authorities said.

Hicks was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run, police said.

