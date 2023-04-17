TSA Catches Man With Loaded Magazines, Handgun At Reagan National Airport

A Tennessee man who tried boarding a flight at Reagan National Airport with a gun and loaded magazines was stopped thanks to Transportation Security Administration agents.

The man had a .40 caliber unloaded gun at the airport on Saturday, April 15, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

While the gun was not loaded, he had two loaded magazines with 19 bullets packed alongside the weapon.

The firearm was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on a carry-on bag, which was searched and the firearm removed by a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officer, who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

In addition to the citation by airport police, this individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty. Civil penalties for carrying a weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

