Teen Guilty Of Manslaughter For Shooting Deaths Of Two Fairfax HS Students

AJ Goldbloom
Zachary Burkard
Zachary Burkard Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

A Springfield teen was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter after he shot and killed two other teens in 2021, according to WUSA9.

Zachary Burkard admitted to shooting his South County High School classmates, Ersheen Elaiasher and Calvin Van Pelt, on April 25, during a fight over threats made on social media, the website said.

The jury in this trial was shown a video of Burkard using expletives in threats against one of the teens he killed, WUSA9 said.

Click here for the full story from WUSA9.

