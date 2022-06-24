Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: Founder Of Global Charity, Father Dead Inside Fairfax Home At 32: Police
News

SLOW DOWN: Fredericksburg To Lower Speed Limits Next Month

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Fredericksburg will lower the speed limit in its downtown starting next month.
Fredericksburg will lower the speed limit in its downtown starting next month. Photo Credit: http://indianapublicmedia.org/

Fredericksburg will lower its speed limits on several downtown streets from 25 miles an hour to 20 mph starting next month. 

City leaders said the move is part of their plan to increase foot traffic and bicyclists in the business district, according to Patch. The new speed limits take effect on July 1. 

Those streets include:

  • Sophia Street between Lafayette Boulevard and Amelia Street
  • Caroline Street between Lafayette Boulevard and Lewis Street
  • William Street between Washington Avenue and Sophia Street
  • Lafayette Street between Sophia Street and Prince Edward Street

Fredericksburg city officials approved these new speed limits in May. You can read more about the ordinance on the city's website

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.