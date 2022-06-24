SLOW DOWN: Fredericksburg To Lower Speed Limits Next Month

Fredericksburg will lower its speed limits on several downtown streets from 25 miles an hour to 20 mph starting next month.

City leaders said the move is part of their plan to increase foot traffic and bicyclists in the business district, according to Patch. The new speed limits take effect on July 1.

Those streets include:

Sophia Street between Lafayette Boulevard and Amelia Street

Caroline Street between Lafayette Boulevard and Lewis Street

William Street between Washington Avenue and Sophia Street

Lafayette Street between Sophia Street and Prince Edward Street

Fredericksburg city officials approved these new speed limits in May. You can read more about the ordinance on the city's website.

