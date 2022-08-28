Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports

An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident led to lane closures in the area for several hours as police investigated the incident.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Officials have not released the name of the officer involved in the shooting.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our personnel seriously,” an official said to NBC Washington. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.