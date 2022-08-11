Contact Us
Library Public Safety Director Resigns After Fatal Shooting In DC: Reports

AJ Goldbloom
Douglass Morency and the Anacostia Library
Douglass Morency and the Anacostia Library Photo Credit: Douglass Morency's LinkedIn Page, Google Maps

The safety director of the D.C. Public Library announced his resignation after a fatal shooting at the Anacostia branch, according to FOX5DC.

On August 4 at around 3:30 p.m. a retired police lieutenant shot and killed 25-year-old Maurica Manyan during a special police training session.

A library spokesperson that said library safety director Douglass Morency was working while the shooting occurred, FOX5DC said.

"Maurica will always be remembered for her smile, kindness, positive way of being, care for others, willingness to learn, and for her positive approach to our profession."

Morency posted on his LinkedIn page offering condolences to Maurica Manyan's family and coworkers.

He announced his resignation later that evening and will leave his position as of August 18, FOX5DC said.

Click here for the full story from FOX5DC.

