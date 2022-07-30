Dog Fighting Operation Unearthed In DC After Officials Seize Illegal Alligator

A Washington, DC man will spend time behind bars after being convicted of animal cruelty for abusing dogs as part of a potential dog fighting operation and possession of an alligator, according to federal officials.

Jaquan Jackson, 35, was found guilty of charges stemming from animal abuse in which he failed to provide proper veterinary care for at least two dogs, authorities announced.

Specifically, Jackson was found guilty of two counts of animal cruelty following a three-day trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

He was sentenced by a judge to a total of 360 days in jail, who suspended all but 90 days of that time on the condition that he successfully complete five years of probation.

Jackson was also ordered to forfeit all animals that were seized by law enforcement, was issued a 10-year ban on owning or possessing animals, and must pay $52,372.66 in restitution.

On June 11, 2018, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department went to Jackson’s home in the 3500 block of Brothers Place SE and found one dog dead and hanging from a fence, according to US Attorney Matthew Graves.

Further examinations found that the dog had extensive, mature heartworms and intestinal parasites, and that it had not eaten in approximately a day and a half, officials said.

Jackson also advised members of the Human Rescue Alliance (HRA) at the time that he was in possession of an alligator.

On July 25, 2018, HRA officers arrived at Jackson’s home to retrieve the five-foot alligator, who was found to be living in inhumane conditions, officials said.

Its snout was deformed from being cramped in a small, plastic storage container, they noted. During the execution of the search warrant, HRA officers observed conditions and paraphernalia associated with organized dog fighting.

The following day, on July 26, 2018, officers found a second dog with extensive scarring on its head, face, and forelimbs consistent with dog fighting.

The second dog also had untreated fractures in both front paws, several broken teeth, an open and infected wound with bone visible that required digital amputation, mature intestinal parasites, and a canine tooth embedded in its forelimb, according to prosecutors.

Blood tests found that the second dog suffered from Babesiosis, a rare blood infection found in breeds associated with dog fighting.

In a search of the premises where the dogs resided, law enforcement found paraphernalia associated with dog fighting, including a break stick, slat mill, neck weights, scales, and make-shift veterinary supplies such as antiseptic for horses, fish antibiotics, medicated feed, IV bags, and a skin-stapler.

Jackson was arrested on Jan. 24, 2019.

HRA transferred the alligator to sanctuary immediately following the seizure. HRA has been caring for the 12 dogs since rescuing them on July 26, 2018. The dogs were formally relinquished into HRA’s custody on Thursday, July 28.

“After a long investigative and judicial process, we were finally able to achieve justice for these animals through a conviction and strong sentencing,” Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the HRA stated.

“This case is a testament to the tireless work of our Humane Law Enforcement officers to protect the animals of our city, and the substantial sentence should serve as a reminder that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in the District.”

