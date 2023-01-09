Blood, Knife Found In Basement Of Missing Mass Woman's Home After Scheduled DC Trip: Prosecutor

New details have emerged in the disappearance of a 39-year-old woman from Massachusetts who was scheduled to fly to Boston before authorities announced her husband's alleged interference.

Brian Walshe, 46, appeared in Quincy District Court on Monday, Jan. 9 after he was arrested for misleading investigators in their search of his Cohasset wife Ana Walshe on Sunday.

During Walshe's hearing, prosecutors said that blood was found in one section of the Walshe's Cohasset home, from which Ana was reportedly last seen leaving on January 1. A bloody knife was also recovered from the basement, prosecutors said.

Officials believe Brian provided false statements to buy himself time to hide evidence. In one instance, Brian told police he brought his son for ice cream when he really went to Home Depot to buy over $400 worth of cleaning supplies.

Brian was only charged with misleading investigators and placed on a $500,000 cash bail. If he posts bail, He could be taken in custody by federal agents for violating his house arrest.

Meanwhile his wife has yet to be found.

The real estate manager and mother of three is believed to disappeared while taking a ride share in the early morning hours of New Year's Day from her Cohasset home to Logan Airport.

While she booked a flight from Boston to Washington DC, where she often commutes for work, police confirmed that Ana never boarded her plane. Police later learned that her cell phone has been off since her disappearance.

However during Brian's hearing, prosecutors said there was no evidence that Ana ever got into a ride share car and that her phone was last pinged on January 2. Brian later contacted Ana's employer that he had not heard from his wife on January 4, prosecutors added.

Read More: Fire Breaks Out At Former Home Of Missing Cohasset Mother, Real Estate Manager

In another unexpected turn, Ana's former home caught fire on Jerusalem Street in Cohasset on Friday, Jan. 6. The fire started in the attic and was reported by the house's current inhabitants, who all made it out safely.

Walshe and her family moved out of the home five months ago. Police do not currently believe there is a connection between the fire and her disappearance.

Walshe's husband also has a criminal past, MassLive reported. Brian pleaded guilty to selling fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2021, according to the US District Attorney's office.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Ana's disappearance is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-830-4990.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.