Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA

The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said.

Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

This comes just a day after Cohasset Police along with Massachusetts State Police suspended their search for Ana Walshe.

Ana was reported missing on the afternoon on Sunday, Jan. 1, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The real estate manager and mother of three is believed to disappeared while taking a ride share in the early morning hours of New Year's Day from her Cohasset home to Logan Airport.

While she booked a plane ticket from Boston to Washington DC, where she often commutes for work, police confirmed that Ana never boarded her flight. Police later learned that her cell phone has been off since her disappearance.

In another unexpected turn, Ana's former home caught fire on Jerusalem Street in Cohasset on Friday, as also reported by Daily Voice. The fire started in the attic and was reported by the house's current inhabitants, who all made it out safely.

Walshe and her family moved out of the home five months ago. Police do not currently believe there is a connection between the fire and her disappearance.

Walshe's husband also has a criminal past, MassLive reported. Brian pleaded guilty to selling fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2021, according to the US District Attorney's office. He is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday morning, Jan. 9, the DA's Office reports.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Ana's disappearance is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-830-4990.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.