Motorcyclist Who Died In Fairfax Station Crash Was On Stolen Bike, Police Say

Merle Webster Beach, of Springfield, was riding a stolen 2004 Suzuki on Henderson Road near thistledown Trail at a high rate of speed when he crested a small hill and lost control around 1:20 p.m. in Fairfax Station, police said.

Beach was ejected from the bike and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the FCPD's Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477),

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.