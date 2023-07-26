Missing VA Teens' Car Found In MD

Hannah Posey, of Manassas, and Jacob Sookdeo, of Alexandria, both 15, are believed to be together, police in Manassas Park said.

The vehicle they were traveling in was found in Anne Arundel County, MD on Friday, July 21. Hannah is wearing a ring, and bracelets, and carrying a teal/gray backpack. She has a scar on the top of her nose between her eyes.

Police believe the two may be in Maryland or Pennsylvania.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Manassas Park Police Department at 703-361-1136 or the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-4444 or call 911.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.