Meet The Fairfax County Attorney On 'Jeopardy!'

Vic Goel, a corporate and immigration lawyer from Vienna, is a managing partner at Reston's Goel & Anderson, LLC, according to the firm's website.

"Vic is an active speaker and writer on immigration law and appears as a featured and keynote speaker on immigration issues at national and international industry meetings and trade association conferences," his bio reads.

"He has been interviewed on immigration issues by the NBC Nightly News, and his articles and quotes have appeared in print and online forums such as The Washington Post, Forbes, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Law, ComputerWorld, the Times of India and India Abroad, among others."

Goel will be going up against Chris Ban, a surgeon from Pittsburgh, and Bryan White, a compliance analyst from California.

