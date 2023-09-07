Man Who Exposed Himself To Children Barricaded In Fairfax County Home: Police (Developing)

An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 900 block of Piney Grove Drive in Merrifield after a man allegedly exposed himself in front of children and then barricaded inside of an area home.

Crisis negotiations and co-responders are at the scene, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

More information is expected to be released as the standoff continues.

