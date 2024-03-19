Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 39°

Man Who Exposed Himself At Malls Released After Fairfax County Arrest: Cops

A Maryland man accused of exposing himself at two Fairfax County malls has been arrested, authorities said.

Jamall Mathis.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Jamall Mathis, 29, is accused of exposing himself on Jan. 11 in the Spencer's store at the Fair Oaks Mall, and at the Five Below in the Springfield Mall on Oct. 12, 2023, Fairfax County police said.

Online records show Mathis has ties to Waldorf and Frederick. Daily Voice has reached out to the FCPD for confirmation on his exact address in Maryland.

Mathis was arrested in Franconia on March 15 and charged with two counts of Indecent Exposure. He was previously held on a secured bond and has since been released.

