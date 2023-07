A man shot his mom and then shot himself at an apartment on the 6000 block of Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners, around 5:15 p.m., police said.

Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No apparent threat to the community.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.