Adult, 2 Children Killed By Train In Springfield (Developing)

An adult and two children were struck and killed by a train in Fairfax County on Wednesday night, June 5, police said.

Fairfax County PD

Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
The three were walking on the tracks at Accotink Park Road in Springfield when they were struck, county police said.

All were declared dead on scene.

