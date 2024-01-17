Man Reported Missing For Days In Fairfax County Found Dead In Reston, Police Say

An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 13 after Jamison Jones had been missing for several days in the area of Coppermine Road in McNair.

On Wednesday night, the agency announced that Jones was found dead in Reston, though no foul play is suspected.

No details surrounding Jones' death or disapearance were released by the department.

The investigation is ongoing.

