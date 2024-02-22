Mostly Cloudy 33°

SHARE

Man Dies At Hospital Following Fairfax County Crash, Police Say

One person has died after being involved in a Fairfax County crash on Thursday morning, police say.

Fairfax County Police say the man died at an area hospital.

Fairfax County Police say the man died at an area hospital.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders were called at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning to Memorial Street near Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley, where there was a reported single-vehicle crash. 

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he later died there, police confirmed on Feb. 22.

The crash led to the roadway being shut down while the Fairfax County Police Department investigated the incident.

No information about the victim was provided by police.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. More details are expected to be released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE