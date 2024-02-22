Man Dies At Hospital Following Fairfax County Crash, Police Say

First responders were called at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning to Memorial Street near Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley, where there was a reported single-vehicle crash.

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he later died there, police confirmed on Feb. 22.

The crash led to the roadway being shut down while the Fairfax County Police Department investigated the incident.

No information about the victim was provided by police.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. More details are expected to be released.

