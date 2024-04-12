Reid Williamson was reported missing by Fairfax County police Thursday night, April 11, after last having been seen on Little River Turnpike in Chantilly.

Police said he was found dead Friday afternoon, April 12. No foul play is suspected.

On March 27, Williamson shared a lengthy Facebook post divulging that he has been struggling with greed particularly, around food.

Williamson's LinkedIn page shows he's worked for Inova Health, Amazon, and The University Instructors (UI).

Services have not yet been finalized.

